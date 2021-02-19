The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter worth about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.05. 1,765,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,666. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.73 and a 200-day moving average of $208.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

