The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $47.33. 1,263,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,232,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.