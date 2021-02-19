The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $17.10 Per Share (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Boston Beer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s FY2022 earnings at $20.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.78 EPS.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.42.

SAM opened at $1,116.87 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,007.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $940.58.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total value of $9,329,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after buying an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after buying an additional 237,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.