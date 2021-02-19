The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $812.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 212,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 188,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $4,341,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $4,015,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

