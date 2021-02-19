Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 49,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,414. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

