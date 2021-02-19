Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 49,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,414. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.