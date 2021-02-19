Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 754 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Shares of ULTA opened at $318.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $330.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

