Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,012 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $240.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.59. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $241.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

