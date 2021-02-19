Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.