Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 58,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

