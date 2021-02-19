Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.67 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Ryder System worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

R stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

