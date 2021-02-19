Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $24,770,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Kellogg stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

