Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,556,000 after acquiring an additional 239,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,031 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 119.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 86,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

