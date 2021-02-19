Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.02

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.02 and last traded at $143.45, with a volume of 21953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,013,507.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,373 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,407 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

