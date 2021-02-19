Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Terex stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

