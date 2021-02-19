Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Up 10.4%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.70. 2,548,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,388,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tengasco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.04% of Tengasco worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

