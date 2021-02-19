Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 369,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,156,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

