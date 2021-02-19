Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Temenos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Temenos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Temenos stock traded up $17.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.90. 9,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.60. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

