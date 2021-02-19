TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits One Day Volume of $3.22 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TEMCO has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00395642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00060062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00085482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00077701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00082960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00426226 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,916.16 or 0.86562710 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

