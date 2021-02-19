Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post $379.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.90 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.10. 1,620,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,154. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -197.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.