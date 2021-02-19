TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
TEGNA has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.93. 15,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,111. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
