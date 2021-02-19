TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.93. 15,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,111. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.