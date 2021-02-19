Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.53.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.80 on Friday, hitting C$28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,386. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.07. The stock has a market cap of C$15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$29.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

