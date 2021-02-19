TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.02 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 494,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

