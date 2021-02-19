TD Securities Raises Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $27.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

