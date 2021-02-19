TD Securities Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$85.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by TD Securities to C$85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$113.57.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$77.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$548,150.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,404,450.28. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,542 shares in the company, valued at C$10,391,888.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,279 shares of company stock worth $10,592,311.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

