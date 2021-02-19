TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Update

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $947.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.