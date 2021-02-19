TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Update

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $947.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
