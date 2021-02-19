TCF National Bank Takes $242,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,583,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

