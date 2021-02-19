TCF National Bank Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,070.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

