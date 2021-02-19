TCF National Bank Acquires New Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

