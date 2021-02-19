TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%.

TRP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 133,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

