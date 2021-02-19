Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170.17 ($2.22).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

LON:TW traded down GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 160.55 ($2.10). 16,148,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.10. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

