Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

