Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.91.
Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.
