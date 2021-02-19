Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.47-1.57 EPS.
NYSE SKT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.60. 2,571,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -364.91 and a beta of 2.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
