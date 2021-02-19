Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.47-1.57 EPS.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.60. 2,571,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -364.91 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

