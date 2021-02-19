Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock remained flat at $C$2.10 during trading hours on Friday. 570,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,195. The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.08.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

