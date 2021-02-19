Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 384,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,222 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

