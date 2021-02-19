Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.15.

Shares of SNPS opened at $270.95 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

