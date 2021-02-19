Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 27,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock worth $204,340,415 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

