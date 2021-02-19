Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $970.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

