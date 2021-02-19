Swiss National Bank Sells 26,700 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 945,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $63,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Trimble by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 93.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $11,453,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 133.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1,771.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 182,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

TRMB stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,366 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

