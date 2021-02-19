Swiss National Bank Has $56.89 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $56,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $8,809,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after buying an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $262.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $265.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

