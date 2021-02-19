Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,105,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $59,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

