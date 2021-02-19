Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $685,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after buying an additional 193,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $456.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,079. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.