SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 15,464 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $327,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15.

On Thursday, January 7th, Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,941,819.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00.

SVMK opened at $22.29 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at $17,111,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SVMK by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after acquiring an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

