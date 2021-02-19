Sushi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sushi token can now be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.83 or 0.00527276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00081277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00035643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.11 or 0.00412963 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

