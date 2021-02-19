Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 9.3%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.27. 1,222,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,004,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

