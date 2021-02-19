Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $3,358,800.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $3,458,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $997,252.76.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $7.11 on Thursday, reaching $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,330,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.67 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sunrun by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sunrun by 49.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sunrun by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Truist began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

