SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SunPower by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SunPower by 93,327.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

