SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

