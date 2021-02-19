Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.02. 76,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,330,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

