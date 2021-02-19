Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.03

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 60369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.