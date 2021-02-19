Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $61,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $211.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $217.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

